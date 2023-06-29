BacTech Environmental Joins Ontario Government Delegation at Green Expo 2023 in Mexico City and Monterrey

Invitation to Cleantech Commercial Trade Mission Represents Golden Opportunity to Showcase Sustainable Mining Solutions and Discuss Trends Within the Mexican Environmental Sector

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 - BacTech Environmental Corp. (CSE:BAC), (OTC:BCCEF), (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions for precious metal and critical mineral recovery, today announced it is joining the Canadian Delegation at Green Expo 2023, held September 4-8, 2023 in Mexico City. This initiative is organized in collaboration with the Ontario Trade and Investment Office in Mexico and Global Affairs Canada to support Canadian companies that wish to explore business opportunities in Mexico and Latin America.

Green Expo is a premier event for sustainable solutions and technologies that brings relevant cleantech industry players together with key decision-makers from the entire industrial value chain in Mexico and Latin America. Green Expo also provides a platform that facilitates partnerships, the creation of alliances, and sharing of best practices between local and international businesses.

"Green Expo represents an excellent opportunity to present BacTech's proprietary and eco-friendly bioleaching solution to recover metals like gold, silver, cobalt, nickel, and copper, while also safely removing harmful contaminants like arsenic," said Ross Orr, CEO of BacTech Environmental Corp. "Attending the Mission is an incredible opportunity for BacTech to advance international awareness and explore new partnerships in key markets across Mexico and Latin America. We are grateful for the Ontario Government's strong support and are proud to join an elite delegation of companies committed to improving environmental and social practices through sustainable innovation."

The 2023 edition of Green Expo will cover: Environmental Solutions; Recycling and Waste Management; Sustainable Construction; Circular Economy Solutions; Eco-Innovation; Bio-Mass and Bio-Gas Solutions; Cogeneration; Renewable and Clean Energy; and Water Solutions.

About BacTech Environmental Corporation

BacTech Environmental Corp. is a company that specializes in environmental technology. We use a process called bioleaching to recover metals like gold, silver, cobalt, nickel, and copper, while also safely removing harmful contaminants like arsenic. This process is eco-friendly and uses naturally occurring bacteria that are safe for both humans and the environment. By using our proprietary method of bioleaching, we are able to neutralize toxic concentrates and tailings while also creating profitable opportunities. The company is publicly traded on several stock exchanges, including the CSE, OTCQB, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About the Tenguel - Ponce Enriquez Bioleaching Project

BacTech is planning to build a new owner-operated bioleaching facility in Tenguel, Ecuador, in a region where arsenic is associated with sulphide gold ore (Arsenopyrite). The Company's plan is to build a 50 tpd bioleach plant capable of treating high gold/arsenic material. A 50 tpd plant, processing feed of 1.75 ounces of gold per tonne, similar to feeds available to the Company from local miners, would produce approximately 31,000 ounces per year. Plant designs are modular and can be expanded without affecting ongoing production. The total concentrate market in the Ponce Enriquez area is estimated to be between 200 and 250 tonnes per day, allowing for increased throughput potential with a larger plant. BacTech has signed an agreement with the government to build a Phase 2 plant that would see the addition of 150-200 tpd of capacity capable of producing in excess of 100,000 ounces per annum.

Key economic highlights, assuming a base gold price @ $1,600 per ounce:

• Pre-tax NPV (Net Present Value with 5% discount rate) of $60.7M

• Pre-tax IRR (Internal Rate of Return) of 57.9%

• Annual Gold Production of 30, 900 ounces

• Capital Cost of $17.0M

• Bioleach Operating Cost of $212 per tonne

• Pre-tax Earnings Prior to Employee Bonus - $10.9M annually

• Estimated local employee bonus pool - $1.64M

In total, there are over 100 small mines operating in the area. BacTech continues to investigate the prospects of establishing additional modern bioleaching facilities across other areas of Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia. Where possible, the Company will partner with national and local governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and others to assist with the funding of these projects and ensure that they meet the Company's high expectations not only for environmental standards, but also for the highest standards in all ESG considerations.

For further information contact:

Ross Orr

President & CEO, BacTech Environmental Corp.

416-813-0303 ext. 222,

Email: borr@bactechgreen.com

Website: https://bactechgreen.com/

Investor Presentation: https://bactechgreen.com/investors/

