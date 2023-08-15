Gold79 Announces Issuance of Shares for Gold Chain Option Payment

Ottawa, August 15, 2023 - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has issued 2,062,548 common shares of the Company in connection with a US$48,000 ($63,283) share payment due under the option agreement covering a portion of the Company's landholdings for the Gold Chain project in Arizona. The common shares issued have a statutory hold period until December 15, 2023.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds a 32.3% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd..

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

