Canada Silver Cobalt Creates CRUCIBLE, a Compelling Company Forum for Shareholders and Investors

Through direct messaging to our shareholders and investors, September 5, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to create the CRUCIBLE forum where shareholders and investors can communicate directly with senior management to better understand our business model as it develops and how the Company plans to increase shareholder value.

"We are happy to restart the Company forum, where our resources are fused together to define the company's unique story as it develops on multiple, ever-changing fronts. We have previously, successfully used this communications approach to effectively reach out to our shareholders and investors in helping them understand the direction going forward," said Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., CEO Canada Silver Cobalt Works.

The company has been working on multiple properties in safe mining jurisdictions in both the EV battery metals and precious metals market. Through exploration and discovery on the respective properties, the Company contemplates the next stage of development to increase shareholder value.

Presently, the Company has been working on the spinout of the high-grade nickel-copper Graal property in Northern Quebec. A recent 16,000-meter drill program has resulted in combined nickel-copper grades of 1 percent over 10- to 30-meter lengths. Through the distribution of a dynamic dividend consisting of a share and warrant, the current shareholders benefit from this corporate strategy. This is a business model successfully used by the Company in the past.

Investors and shareholders can sign up to participate at the Crucible forum at http://www.crucible.live or at the Company's website at https://www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property - 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

