Deep Yellow Limited: RIU Resurgence Conference Presentation 2023

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) has global diversity, which is seen as a necessity by off-takers - located in two Tier-1 mining jurisdictions with significant production capability.When in production, Deep Yellow will be the largest pure-play uranium producer on the ASX - production capacity +7Mlb p.a.Led by a highly experienced uranium team with extensive knowledge across the operational lifecycle, offtake contracting and project finance complexities - proven mine builders Huge exploration upside with potential to develop large scale, long-life projects within the Deep Yellow portfolio.Deep Yellow is delivering on vision - 5 years successfully establishing a Tier-1 uranium platform and next 5 years focussing on execution to production while further growing the global resource base*To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4VD2906V





About Deep Yellow Limited:



Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company to produce 10+Mlb p.a.



The Company's portfolio contains the largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company and its projects provide geographic and development diversity. Deep Yellow is the only ASX company with two advanced projects - flagship Tumas, Namibia (Final Investment Decision expected in 1H/CY24) and MRP, Western Australia (advancing through revised DFS), both located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions.



Deep Yellow is well-positioned for further growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio - ARP, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high-quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy.



Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets.



Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.







Source:

Deep Yellow Ltd.





Contact:

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 E: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au W: www.deepyellow.com.au Media: Cameron Gilenko T: +61-466-984-953 e: cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com