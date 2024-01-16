Idaho Strategic to Participate in Upcoming Industry Events

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that members from the Company's management team will be participating in both the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) and the Idaho Mining Day at the Capitol. Idaho Strategic will have a booth at each event with multiple members from the Company in attendance, including its President and CEO, John Swallow.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference will be held at the Vancouver Convention Center from January 21st-22nd and gives Idaho Strategic the opportunity to meet face-to-face with potential investors, analysts, and others within the mining industry. The VRIC is open to those who register for the event at cambridgehouse.com. The Company would like to encourage conference attendees to stop by booth #310 to speak with members from Idaho Strategic's team.

In addition to the VRIC, Idaho Strategic will also have a presentation booth set-up at the Idaho Mining Day at the Capitol on February 1st at the Capitol building in Boise, ID. This event is an opportunity for members from the Idaho Strategic team to meet and present to policy makers and industry stakeholders with a specific focus on advancing Idaho projects and supporting Idaho communities. Idaho Strategic will be presenting an overview of its projects at the House Resources Committee Meeting, as well as hosting local District representatives for lunch.

Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow stated, "Our approach to industry events has been conservative in the past - which I believe is the right approach when starting small and proving ourselves. That being said, our Company and our team are now at a point where it makes sense to increase our awareness within the industry. The strategic combination of our production-based exploration strategy, and our Company's unique positioning to give investors exposure to both gold as a store-of-value and critical minerals essential for decarbonization and supply chain security is a business plan that I think will resonate well with those willing to listen. I am excited to participate in these events and look forward to increasing Idaho Strategic's awareness in 2024."

About Idaho Strategic Resources Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration/development in one Company.

For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources click here for our corporate presentation, go to www.idahostrategic.com or call:

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com

Phone: (208) 625-9001

Forward Looking Statements

