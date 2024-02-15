G.E.T.T Gold inc. welcomes Mr. Andre Gauthier P. Eng., B.Sc., M.Sc. to its Board of Directors

Brossard (Quebec), February 15th, 2024 - G.E.T.T Gold Inc. ("GETT") (TSXV:GETT), is extremely pleased to welcome Mr. André Gauthier to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Gauthier has over 49 years of experience in the Mining Exploration field and has worked in over 35 countries. His work experience includes entities such as: SOQUEM, Falconbridge Ltd., Noramco and Cambior Inc. Mr. Gauthier was president of Maxy Gold Corp. (China), Inca Pacific Resources Inc., Lara Exploration Ltd., and Gold Holding Ltd. Mr. Gauthier also served as a Director of Vena Resources Inc., Maxy Gold Corp, Lara Exploration Ltd., Western Union Peru, and Gold Holding Ltd., and from March 2015 until 2018, he served as interim Managing Director and CEO of Gold Holding Ltd., headquartered in Dubai (UAE).

Mr. Gauthier was also involved in many Gold and Copper discoveries and acquisitions, namely, "Lac Shortt" (Canada), "La Arena" (Peru), "Anabi (Minaspata)" (Peru), "Luchun" (China); "Metates" gold (Mexico), "La Granja" copper, "La Virgen" gold (Peru) and "Pachon" copper (Argentina). He was also involved in the creation of the Lima Venture Capital Exchange (part of BVL) and Gold Holding Ltd. Since 2020, Andre has been leading Eval Minerals, his private company involved in mineral investments and advisory services.

Mr. Gauthier holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering and a M. Sc. in Mineral Exploration both obtained from the UQAC - Chicoutimi, (Québec) and is active member and leader of many mining and professional organizations (Canada, Peru, UAE, and China).

"André's profound knowledge in mining and of the mining industry as a whole coupled will his worldwide network of contacts will be a major asset as we move forward with the implementation of our thermal fragmentation mining method" stated Mr. Fabien Miller, GETT's President & CEO.

Additionally, management wishes to inform that the company has reached an out of court settlement with regards to the lawsuit brought by Mr. Donald Brisebois (see press release dated February 1st, 2021)

About G.E.T.T Gold

G.E.T.T Gold is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. G.E.T.T Gold also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

• Increasing the value of its mining asset by prioritizing its exploration targets; and

• The development of its gold deposit with the objective of producing revenue from its operations;

Follow the link to view G.E.T.T Gold's new website www.gettgold.com

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@gettgold.com

Fabien Miller, President & CEO (514) 892-1935 fmiller@gettgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

G.E.T.T Gold inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.gettgold.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.