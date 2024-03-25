Torr Metals Delineates a Total of 5 Untested Copper Soil Anomalies Spanning a 7 km Porphyry Trend Adjacent to Highway 5 on the Kolos Project

Vancouver, March 25, 2024 - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final assay results from the 2023 soil sampling program on its 100% owned Kolos Project, located on Highway 5 just 23 kilometers (km) north-northeast of the city of Merritt, British Columbia. The comprehensive analysis from a total 3,348 soil samples, spanning an extensive area of 48 km2, has delineated five kilometre-scale mineralized zones within a potential cluster porphyry trend spanning 7 km, with each zone boasting highly anomalous copper (Cu) concentrations surpassing 200 parts per million (ppm) up to a maximum of 1175 ppm Cu (Figure 1).

The latest findings from the newly defined Rea and Clapperton Zones, in conjunction with previous soil results from the Lodi, Kirby, and Ace Zones (see February 28, 2024 news release), further accentuates the vast extent of the greater than (>) 100 ppm Cu soil envelope on the Kolos Project; now expanded from 15.6 km2 to approximately 20 km2. Both copper-gold (Au) and copper-molybdenum (Mo) mineralizing systems are evident, associated with proximity to high magnetic geophysical anomalies (Lodi, Kirby, Ace, Rea) as well as disruptions within the high magnetic signature (Clapperton) (Figure 1). Additionally, the presence of typical pathfinder elements associated with porphyry and genetically related epithermal systems offers invaluable insights for pinpointing potential mineralized cores within each of the 5 delineated zones on the Kolos Project (Figure 2), where further expansion potential remains open to the northeast, south, and southwest.

Highlights:

New Copper Discoveries with Comparable Geology to other Porphyry Deposits in British Columbia: Significant new mineralized zones with over 200 ppm Cu have been identified in the northern portion of the 2023 soil sampling grid; including the Rea Zone (Cu-Au) measuring 1200 metres (m) by 350 m and the 1000 m by 900 m Clapperton Zone (Cu-Mo). The presence of highly anomalous Cu-Mo mineralization associated with Late Triassic intrusions in proximity to large-scale intersecting north-south and northwest-southeast shear structures within the Clapperton Zone suggests a strong geological comparison to the nearby Highland Valley Cu-Mo porphyry deposit ~30 km to the northwest (Figure 3)1.

Multiple Styles to Porphyry Mineralization: Promising zonation patterns of pathfinder elements Cu - Au - arsenic (As) - antimony (Sb) - lead (Pb) - zinc (Zn) within the Lodi, Rea, Kirby, and Ace Zones (Figure 2, Table 1) mirror typical geochemical signatures indicative of alkalic-suite porphyry systems such as the Copper Mountain and New Afton deposits, located 106 km south and 30 km to the north respectively1,2 (Figure 3). The Clapperton Zone differs with coincident Cu - Mo with styles of alteration indicating a potential calc-alkaline porphyry suite more comparable to the Highland Valley deposits.

District-Scale Mineralized Trend Optimized for New Discovery Potential: The 2023 exploration program has now defined a previously unknown >7 km trend to Cu-Au ± Mo mineralization with 5 target areas (Kirby, Ace, Lodi, Rea and Clapperton) never tested by drilling with direct road access from Highway 5. Forthcoming rock grab assays (47) combined with property-wide ZTEM geophysics will provide additional insight to exploration upside on the Kolos Project.

"These results mark a major milestone for Torr Metals and our Kolos Copper-Gold Project," said Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO. "Our understanding of the emerging Cu-Au ± Mo systems has expanded immensely with the delineation of five significant zones over a 7 kilometre north-south regional trend that appears to be the primary control on the distribution of mineralized intrusive centres in this area. These results have created considerable excitement among our team and reinforce our commitment to unlocking further value for our shareholders through focused exploration initiatives as we move forward into 2024."





Figure 1. Soil sample results and target locations on the Kolos Project highlighting footprints to highly anomalous Cu in soil (>200 ppm), overlaying a regional RMI-VD geophysical survey.



Soil Sample Results and Pathfinder Element Zonation

The latest batch of 1,595 soil samples have revealed additional zones of anomalous Cu, Au, and Mo; including 98 soil samples that returned >100 ppm Cu, with 27 > 200 ppm Cu. A total of 68 soil samples yielded >10 ppb Au with 28 samples exceeding 20 ppb Au. Of the total 3,348 soil samples collected over the 2023 field program 64 samples returned >2 ppm Mo up to 45.9 ppm Mo.

Promising zonation patterns of pathfinder elements display geochemical signatures suggestive of porphyry- and genetically-related epithermal-style mineralization. The Lodi, Rea, Kirby and Ace zones display assemblages of Cu-As-Sb ± Au typically present in the central cores of alkalic-suite porphyry systems, with haloes of base metal assemblages including Pb-Zn ± silver (Ag) ± Mo on the margins (Figure 2, Table 1). The Zn-Pb assemblages associated with Ag coincident with potential porphyry centers (Cu-As-Sb ± Au) could reflect associated upper-level polymetallic vein mineralization.





Figure 2. Target Zone locations and interpreted anomalous pathfinder elements from the 2023 soil sampling program on the Kolos Project (see Table 1 for limits used to derive target areas).



Table 1. Limits and percentile used for anomalism of pathfinder elements.

Element Anomalous Limit

(ppm) Percentile (%) Concentration Clusters (2023 Soil Data) Cu >200 ~97th As >5 ~93rd Sb >0.5 ~93rd Pb >10 ~92nd Zn >100 ~96th Mo >2 ~99th Ag >0.5 ~96th





Figure 3. Kolos Project location within the prolific porphyry belt of the Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia. Figure including locations of Late Triassic alkaline and calc-alkaline intrusions modified from Mitchinson et al. 20222.



1Note: Mineralization of nearby deposits is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Kolos Project.

2Mitchinson, D.E., Fournier, D., Hart, C.J.R., Astic, T., Cowan, D.C., and Lee, R.G. (2022). Identification of New Porphyry Potential Under Cover in British Columbia. Geoscience BC Report 2022-07, MDRU Publication 457, 97 p.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. At ALS the "B" horizon soil samples underwent screening to 180 microns under the ALS code PREP-41. The samples were digested using Aqua Regia and analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES using a 25g sample aliquot under the ALS code AuME-TL43. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kolos Project. Due to the reconnaissance nature of the soil sampling the Company relied on the internal quality assurance quality control ("QA/QC") measures of ALS. Torr Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~140 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in Central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favourably located 23 km north of the city of Merritt and 286 km by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

