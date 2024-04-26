Atha Energy announces company has entered into option agreement with Inspiration Energy

NewsDirect CEO Troy Boisjoli joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the company's agreement with



Boisjoli explained to Proactive that this agreement on two of Atha's early-stage projects follows the company's maiden exploration program conducted in 2023. During this program, Atha made significant investments in a large number of early-stage uranium exploration projects within its portfolio. The aim was to identify and derisk a high number of targets within the high-grade Athabasca basin, which now supplement the discovery potential of its recently acquired Angilak and Gemini projects.



The company is poised to execute one of the largest exploration programs in the sector, particularly focusing on their mature assets like the Angilak property and the Gemini project, which includes the high-grade GMD zone. Boisjoli noted the current uranium market as the best he has seen, offering numerous opportunities for partnerships and exposure in the field.



