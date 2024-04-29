Canter Resources Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Change of Directors

Vancouver, April 29, 2024 - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held on April 25, 2024. All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved with over 99% of votes cast being in favour of each resolution.

"I'd like to welcome our newly appointed directors, with the board now collectively owning more than nine percent of the issued and outstanding common shares," commented Canter CEO, Joness Lang. "After incorporating our other consultants and advisors, that ownership number climbs to more than 15 percent, aligning interests with our broader shareholder group as we take strides towards building a prominent critical metals exploration company. Management would like to extend its gratitude to Maximillian Whiffen and Brian Goss for their contributions to Canter during their tenure. As they transition to new endeavors, we wish them continued success."

As a result of the approved resolutions:

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

The number of directors was set at four with the following nominees elected as directors: Joness Lang, Eric Saderholm (independent), Ken Cunningham (independent) and Warwick Smith.

The Company's stock option plan was re-approved.

Following the AGM, the Company appointed Eric Saderholm, Warwick Smith and Ken Cunningham to its Audit Committee.

