Atha Energy CEO Troy Boisjoli joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce announced the completion of equipment and supply mobilization to the Angilak project in Nunavut, Canada. The mobilization effort included the delivery of two state-of-the-art X10 Diamond Drills, aimed at enhancing daily meterage production compared to previous drilling campaigns.Scheduled to commence in early June 2024, Atha Energy has finalized a service agreement with Base Diamond Drilling, a renowned operator with extensive experience in Canada's northern regions and uranium-rich Athabasca Basin, to conduct a Phase I diamond drilling program.Angilak, wholly owned by Atha Energy , hosts the Lac 50 uranium deposit, one of the largest high-grade deposits outside of the Athabasca Basin, boasting a historical mineral resource estimate of 43.3 million pounds at an average grade of 0.69% U3O8.The 2024 exploration program at Angilak aims to advance geological understanding and delineate additional mineral resources, building upon the groundwork laid by Latitude Uranium, acquired by Atha Energy in late 2023.Phase I of the program will feature a nearly 10,000-meter diamond drilling campaign targeting the expansion of the Lac 50 Deposit, which remains open in all directions. Phase II will encompass geophysical surveys, including electromagnetic, magnetic, and VLF surveys, alongside ground geochemistry sampling and mapping, further enhancing the project's exploration efforts.Proactive United States+1 347-449-0879action@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/atha-energy-prepares-for-phase-i-diamond-drilling-program-at-angilak-project-in-nunavut-858883931