Dryden Gold Corp. Opens the Market

Toronto, August 8, 2024 - Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) ("Dryden Gold" or "The Company") and her team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.





Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

