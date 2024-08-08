Dryden Gold Corp. Opens the Market

Toronto, August 8, 2024 - Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) ("Dryden Gold" or "The Company") and her team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Cannot view this video? Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbqRQ9vqTkE
Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Ashley Robinson arobinson@drydengold.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219253
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!