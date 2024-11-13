Orecap Portfolio Company Awalé Resources Hits 14.7 g/t Gold Over 59 Metres

Highlights:

14.7 g/t gold over 59 metres, or 868-gram-metres gold, from 96m downhole, including 22.4 g/t Au over 21m

Results confirm a very high-grade gold zone with strong continuity, identifying a 200-metre long corridor.

Awale now has three of the highest-grade intercepts in West Africa over the last 12 months.

Orecap owns 7.38M shares of Awale, representing 8.5% of the shares issued and outstanding, and an additional 4.16M share purchase warrants.

Toronto, November 13, 2024 - Orecap Invest Corp. (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (the "Company" or "Orecap") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Awalé Resources Ltd. (ARIC:TSXV) ("Awale") reported results of the final four holes from the Charger target at the Odienné Project ("Odienné"), including 14.7 g/t Au over 59m in drill hole OEDD-100.

"We have now established the breccia's true width at over 30 metres, within a 200-metre strike length of breccia mineralization, and the very high-grade gold is concentrated in fold hinges within this corridor. Importantly, our understanding of Charger's structure has evolved, allowing us to test our new fold model within the current corridor and step out to explore potential parallel zones. With this refined structural model, we're confident in continuing our success at Charger.

We are very pleased with the latest results and the successful outcome of this drill campaign, which delivered multiple high-grade hits at Charger and drilling through 100m of the target breccia body at depth. These holes established both grade and geological continuity of the breccia mineralization. The 14 g/t Au over 59m in hole OEDD-100 has exhibited the same grade consistency across the reported interval as the previous high-grade hits. We have also ramped up our new field season last week, commencing a 4000m diamond drill program at BBM and Charger," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

Drill hole OEDD-100 delivered consistently high-grade gold mineralization throughout the reported interval, similar to previously reported holes OEDD-83 and OEDD-88 that show high-grade intervals.

The high-grade breccias are now understood to be controlled by folding within the Charger intrusive, with very high gold grades developing along the fold hinges. Awalé has now separated gold results pertaining to interpreted hinge and limb zones, with interpreted fold hinges displaying significantly higher gold results than the limb zones (Table 1), with average gold grade in the hinge zone at 735-gram x metres vs 38-gram x metres in the limbs. Awalé will be drill testing the fold model within the current corridor as well as step-out and test for other parallel zones starting in late Q4 2024 into Q1 2025.

Table 1: Weighted-Average Gold Grades in Interpreted Hinges and Limbs*.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold g/t GxM Fold Geometry OEDD0083 165 205 56 26.00 1456 Hinge OEDD0085 177 196 21 1.70 36 Hinge OEDD0088 149 178 29 20.00 580 Hinge OEDD0100 143 199 59 14.70 867 Hinge Average 735 OEDD0045 89 100 11 5.41 59.51 Limb OEDD0045 117 127 10 1.86 18.60 Limb OEDD0083 210 219 9 1.56 14.04 Limb OEDD0083 232 236 4 1.77 7.08 Limb OEDD0085 203 212 9 8.68 78.12 Limb OERC0132 74 82 8 7.29 58.32 Limb OERC0132 96 107 11 2.63 28.93 Limb Average 38

*The intercepts reported in the Table 1 may not be the same as previously reported, as they have been selected based on geology and broken down to 'Hinge' or 'Limb' zones.

Full details on Awalé's latest assay results can be found in Awalé's November 11, 2024 News Release.

About Orecap Invest Corp.

Orecap seeks special situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns on precious and critical metal assets and businesses. Orecap has significant equity positions in portfolio companies, such as American Eagle Gold (AE:TSXV | AMEGF:OTCQB), QC Copper and Gold (QCCU:TSXV | QCCUF:OTCQB), Mistango (MIS:CSE), Awale Resources (ARIC:TSXV), and Cuprum Corp. in addition to owning a broad portfolio of land packages focused on gold, copper and zinc. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is a 9.9% shareholder.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont") (see May 31, 2022 news release).

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Orecap's Current Equity Holdings include:

Company (Ticker) Shares Owned / (% of Outstanding Shares) Cuprum Corp. (PrivateCo) 29,500,000 / (37.9%) Mistango River Resources (MIS:CSE) 24,708,975 / (13.9%) QC Copper and Gold (QCCU:TSXV | QCCUF:OTCQB) 5,059,752 / (2.9%) American Eagle Gold (AE:TSXV | AMEGF:OTCQB) 11,783,748 / (8.9%) Awale Resources (ARIC:TSXV) 7,389,833 + 4,166,666 warrants / (8.5%)

Forward-Looking Statements

