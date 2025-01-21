Valhalla Metals Provides an Update on President Trump Executive Order Reinstating the Record Of Decision For The Ambler Access Road

Vancouver, January 21, 2025 - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VMXXF) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") provides an update on the Ambler Mining District Access Road.

The proposed Ambler Access Road is planned to cross Valhalla State mining claims at the Sun project and would unlock a host of critical and strategic metals located in the Ambler Mining District - all metals necessary for the green energy and transportation transition and to ensure a secure domestic supply chains for these metals.

On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order titled "Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential". In his Executive Order, President Trump reverses a series of Biden administration policies and actions related to Alaska's lands and resources that had a significant negative impact on natural resources development in the state.

The Executive Order under paragraph Section 3 (b) (viii) orders specific to the Ambler Road as follows: "(viii) place a temporary moratorium on all activities and privileges granted to any party pursuant to the record of decision signed on June 27, 2024, entitled "Ambler Road Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement Record of Decision," which is referred to in "Notice of Availability of the Ambler Road Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, Alaska," 89 Fed. Reg. 32458 (April 26, 2024), in order to review such record of decision in light of alleged legal deficiencies and for consideration of relevant public interests and, as appropriate, conduct a new, comprehensive analysis of such deficiencies, interests, and environmental impacts; and reinstate the record of decision signed on July 23, 2020, by the Bureau of Land Management and United States Army Corps of Engineers entitled "Ambler Road Environmental Impact Statement Joint Record of Decision," which is referred to in "Notice of Availability of the Record of Decision for the Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Road Environmental Impact Statement," 85 Fed. Reg. 45440 (July 28, 2020);"

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of Valhalla stated: " Well, as promised to Alaska in his personal address on November 6th, right after his election, President Trump has hit the ground running and signed an Executive Order ordering his government to rescind the erroneous No Action Alternative Record of Decision (ROD) made by the previous administration and reinstate the ROD signed on July 23, 2020 by the BLM and US Army Corps of Engineers. No doubt this action will take time to correct, but it is a very clear signal that President Trump means business and means to carry through on his promises. ANILCA guaranteed access be provided to the State of Alaska and Alaska Native corporations in order to develop the Ambler Mining District. After 45 years it is about time that we have a President who is willing to deliver on that promise!"

The Company welcomes the statements from the U.S Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and U.S. Representative Nick Begich (all R-Alaska) reacting to President Trump executive order:

"It is morning again in Alaska. With the stroke of a pen, President Trump has sent America and the world the unmistakable message that unleashing Alaska's energy and resources will be a top priority of his administration, literally from day 1," said Sen. Sullivan. "The contrast with the Biden administration couldn't be more stark. For four years, our state suffered under an unrelenting assault-70 executive orders and actions restricting Alaskans' economic opportunities and lawful access to our lands. No state has endured this kind of sustained negative attention from a federal administration in recent memory. President Trump's sweeping executive order, and the work we will do with his administration over the next four years, will put Alaskans back in the driver's seat of our state's destiny, advancing critical resource development projects and unleashing economic opportunities for the benefit of our hard-working families and the security of the entire nation. I want to thank President Trump for recognizing Alaska as the great strategic asset for our country that it is and for standing up for working Alaskans."

"President Trump is picking up right where he left off, reversing years of damaging decisions and prioritizing Alaska's unrivaled opportunities for responsible energy and mineral development," Sen. Murkowski said. "The policies laid out in this Executive Order will improve our economy, our budget, and our quality of life while simultaneously making energy more affordable and enhancing national security. Alaska is the blue chip in the United States' energy portfolio, and I thank President Trump for helping us capitalize on our resources."

"Today, the failed policies of the Biden Administration are now but a page in the history books - one that will soon be forgotten. The golden age of America has begun," said Rep. Begich. "On day one, President Trump showed the American people they have a leader in the White House who will usher in a new era of economic renewal and energy dominance with an executive order aimed at unleashing American energy. Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, Alaska will be empowered to fully harness its vast energy and mineral resources, spearhead economic renewal, and solidify our position as an energy powerhouse. I am proud to stand with the Trump Administration in this critical effort to build a stronger, more prosperous Alaska for generations to come. The pathway to American prosperity begins in Alaska, and it begins today."

For more details, the full executive order can be found here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/unleashing-alaskas-extraordinary-resource-potential/.

About Valhalla Metals

Valhalla Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mineral projects towards feasibility. Valhalla's flagship project is the Sun copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS projects located in Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. The Company also owns the Smucker project, a high-quality copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS project located in the Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. Valhalla Metals Inc. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol VMXX and OTCQB under the ticker symbol VMXXF. For more information about Valhalla, please visit our website at www.valhallametals.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plan", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based, are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSX-V and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237962