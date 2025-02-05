Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Ships Ore from Its Tétepisca Project to American Energy Technologies Co. for Graphite Processing

OTTAWA, February 5, 2025 - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FSE:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a developer of high-purity graphite resources, is pleased to announce that as part of its strategic focus on advanced materials and their capabilities, the Company has shipped multiple drums of ore from its second project called Tétepisca to American Energy Technologies Company (AETC) in Illinois for downstream processing and analysis.

The Tétepisca project, a graphite deposits in Quebec, has recently received significant effort from Focus Graphite Advanced Materials. The Company has invested extensive time and resources into the mineral resource, completing 74 drill holes totaling 14,900.5 meters, including 27 definition holes along the strike of the deposit. This robust dataset will be incorporated into an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), scheduled for release later this year.

The potential of Tétepisca to be a player in the North American critical minerals lies in its size and resource quality. The material has never been tested for processing, making this shipment to AETC a critical step in unlocking its full value. The sample drums, totaling approximately two tons of ore, will be processed through AETC's state-of-the-art upstream and downstream graphite processing pilot plant to evaluate recoveries and gain critical insights into flake size, purity, and mesh quality.

Focus graphite will hire an independent Qualified Person to oversee the ore being processed through the pilot plant to ensure it meets the regulatory code and requirements under NI 43101 guidelines.

Why AETC?

Located in Illinois, AETC is a leading small business specializing in advanced materials processing. Its newly built Wheeling, Illinois facility is a fully functional pilot and graphite production plant equipped with advanced grinding, sizing, and processing equipment, as well as high-temperature graphite-refining reactors. This plant replicates the capabilities of a full-scale production facility, allowing Focus Graphite to gain detailed data at a fraction of the cost of building an on-site plant.

With a reputation for collaborating with major industry players and the U.S. military, AETC is uniquely positioned to provide valuable insights into Tétepisca's potential as a critical supplier of high-purity graphite for advanced technologies. AETC's expertise in advanced carbon materials, combined with its vertically integrated processes, ensures that the testing will deliver comprehensive data on the quality and capabilities of Tétepisca's graphite.

A Strategic Step Forward

Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite, stated:

"We have invested substantial resources into understanding the geology of the Tétepisca deposit, and now the focus shifts to determining what type of material can be produced and how it performs during processing. This is an important step in evaluating the potential of Tétepisca to deliver high-purity graphite at commercially viable levels. By partnering with AETC and leveraging their advanced processing capabilities, we're not just testing recoveries-we're conducting multiple steps in one integrated process, including metallurgy, processing techniques, and a full characterization of the mesh sizes and their potential uses. If the results meet our expectations, it may add significant value to the company, positioning Tétepisca as a player in the graphite market."

AETC's Manager of Government Relations, Ms. Anna Doninger, was quoted in saying: "We are very excited to open a new chapter in our relationship with Focus Graphite, Inc., now operated under the new management and having set an ambitious graphite commercialization agenda for its Lac Knife and Tétepisca natural resources in Quebec. AETC has had the pleasure of getting to know Focus Graphite through numerous joint projects, beginning collaboration in2010. The Lac Knife project in Quebec is a high-grade open pit natural resource which produces a high-purity 98.2 wt%TGC mine-gate product. The company was one of the first movers in the space with its first 2013 binding offtake ahead of a 2014 DFS. Focus Graphite has completed some of the most detailed battery testing to date, reporting very high reversible capacity, along with excellent cycling performance for its Lac Knife products, which studies will now be extended to include the vast Tétepisca deposit, potentially making Focus the owner of the largest natural graphite reserve in North America, to include well exceeding natural graphite reserves of Alaska. We are glad that Focus Graphite has partnered with AETC, looking to become a specialty graphite downstream processor and a supplier of value-added graphite to OEMs. The capabilities of AETC's newly built, state-of-the-art, dedicated energy systems and industrial graphite & carbon processing facility located in Wheeling, IL offer perfect alignment with the processing goals of Focus Graphite, Inc. It is inspiring to think where this new collaboration can lead our companies."

Focus Graphite remains dedicated to advancing its projects and exploring opportunities to partner with industry leaders in advanced materials and critical technologies.

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced materials company developing sustainable mining and technology innovations. At the heart of our operations is the Lac Knife flake graphite deposit, known for its high purity and grade-ideal for applications in the military, defense, and green energy revolutions. Currently advancing through Canada's mine permitting process, Focus Graphite is on the verge of transforming this resource into a viable supplier of critical mineral.

Our proprietary, environmentally sustainable processing technologies ensure a green, chemical-free pathway from mine to market. The Company's proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite patent technology is aimed at improving battery performance. We specialize in producing advanced, high-purity graphite materials tailored for diverse industries, including EV batteries, military applications, and high-tech manufacturing.

Focus Graphite's commitment extends beyond resource extraction-we are actively seeking partnerships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and government bodies to try and accelerate the commercialization of advanced materials and technologies derived from our flagship project. As a proud Canadian company, we are dedicated to contributing to North America's secure and sustainable critical minerals supply chain.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit https://focusgraphite.com/

About American Energy Technologies Company (AETC)

AETC is a U.S.-based leader in the research, development, and processing of advanced carbon materials for batteries, coatings, electronics, and other applications. Operating from its Arlington Heights, IL facility, AETC works with global partners to provide cutting-edge solutions in advanced materials processing.

