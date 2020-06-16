79North to Commence Trading on the CSE June 16, 2020 Under Ticker Symbol TWLV

TORONTO, June 15, 2020 - 12 Exploration Inc. (CSE: TWLV), doing business as 79North (the “Company” or “79North”) is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the symbol “TWLV” tomorrow, Tuesday, June 16, 2020.



79North is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. 79North currently holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname (formerly Dutch Guiana), and aims to become the premier junior exploration company in this underexplored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. The Company’s strategically located land package is located in close proximity to both the Merian Gold Mine of Newmont Corporation and the Rosebel Gold Mine of Iamgold Corporation which have a substantial gold production history. 79North’s growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located within close proximity to modern gold mines operated by major mining companies.

“Our public listing is a significant milestone for us as we continue to grow our portfolio of high-quality gold exploration projects in Suriname. The Nassau Gold Project has had more than a century of artisanal gold mining and is in the same sequence of gold-bearing rocks that contain the Merian Gold Mine of Newmont Corporation and the Rosebel Gold Mine of Iamgold Corporation. In spite of this, there has not been sustained modern gold exploration or diamond drilling at the Nassau Gold Project,” stated Jon North, President, CEO and Chairman of 79North.

Subscription Receipt Financing

As previously announced, the Company completed non-brokered private placements, resulting in the sale of an aggregate of 30,481,655 subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$4,572,250 million (the “Offering”). The proceeds from the Offering were placed into escrow on completion of the Offering and have now been released from escrow to the Company less certain transaction fees and expenses. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration and development of 79North’s Nassau gold project, the acquisition of additional gold projects, and for general corporate purposes.

Further Information on the Company

For further information regarding the Transaction, please contact:

Jon North, President and Chief Executive Officer

12 Exploration Inc. d/b/a 79North

Telephone: (416) 786-6348 Email: jon@79north.ca Website: www.79north.ca

