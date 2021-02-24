Melkior Resources Inc. Announces Further Drill Program Extension to 6,600M at Carscallen

February 24, 2021 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce through the strategic partnership with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (operator) the expansion of the current drill program to 6,600 meters on its Carscallen Project located approximately 25 kilometers west of Timmins Ontario and approximately 6 kilometers west of Pan American Silver's West Timmins Mine.

As at the end of January, 4,611 meters of drilling have been completed, with drilling still underway. Due to increased drilling activity in the region, assay turnaround times have seen significant delays compared to previous programs in the year. We look forward to providing our complete results and next steps for the project in March.



Click Image To View Full Size

Program Summary:

The program will focus on the 800 m long northwesterly trending Zam Zam - Shenkman Trend, which has already been partially defined by past drilling and produced multiple high-grade intercepts of gold. A key part of the program will involve a series of holes to follow up on the gold intercepts encountered in the preceding fall, winter, and spring drill programs. Intersection highlights from these programs include CAR-19-03A with 23.5 g/t Au over 8.0 meters 430 meters vertically below surface (November 28, 2019 press release) and CAR-20-05 with 25.7 g/t Au over 6.0 meters 350 meters below surface (May 7, 2020 press release) from the south edge of the Shenkman zone as well as CAR-20-06 which includes 5.68 g/t Au and 6.4 g/t Ag over 9.5m, including 67.9 g/t Au, 79.8 g/t Ag and 0.62 % Cu over 0.5m from an area 260m to the south of the Shenkman Zone.

The key objectives for the drilling are to test the gold system both for sustained grades at depth and for continuity up-dip and northwest-southeast along strike of previous encouraging drill results. Work has also been planned to evaluate possible new targets for future drilling, including areas to the north, south, and to depth in the Zam Zam - Shenkman Trend, where little to no drilling has been completed for more than 1 kilometer in each direction.

