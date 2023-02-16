Relevant Gold Reports 4.1 g/t Gold in Trench Sampling at Golden Buffalo

VANCOUVER, February 16, 2023 - Relevant Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce results from the 2022 detailed mapping (1:200 scale) and trench sampling program at its Golden Buffalo project, located approximately 40km southwest of Lander, Wyoming, USA (Press Release - November 07, 2022). Sampling of the Golden Buffalo Shear Zone contacts yielded multiple anomalous to high-grade gold (> 1 g/t Au) samples, highlighted by a 4.1 g/t Au result. These results, combined with the recently reported drilling results (Press Release - February 6, 2023), confirm a fertile orogenic gold system exists at Golden Buffalo and provide initial proof of concept for the Company's broader exploration thesis connecting the Archean rocks of Wyoming to the Abitibi gold belts of Canada during the time of mineralization; approximately 2.65 billion years ago.

Highlights from detailed mapping and trenching at the Golden Buffalo project include:

4.1 g/t Au sampled along northern contact of the Golden Buffalo Shear Zone

2.5 g/t Au sampled along the southern contact of the Golden Buffalo Shear Zone

High-grade (> 1 g/t Au) gold occurs in different vein styles and orientations: Vertical shear parallel veins and contact zones Late undulating shallow dipping veins Shallow dipping extensional veins

Chlorite-Hematite-Silica alteration dominates the shear zone

New sub-unit of the Miner's Delight Formation identified associated with surface mineralization

"These positive results continue to spotlight Golden Buffalo as an exciting target for more drilling and systematic regional exploration in 2023," said Rob Bergmann, CEO Relevant Gold Corp. "These high-grade surface results tie well to what we saw in high-grade drill intercepts about 400 m farther east and indicate we are onto a large fertile system at Golden Buffalo."

The rock chip sampling program focused on N-S and E-W oriented trenches cut along and across the Golden Buffalo Shear Zone and was led by Dr. Dean Peterson, Relevant Gold technical advisor. The results show zones of highest-grade gold mineralization are associated with the primary contacts of the shear (Fig. 1); the same places high-grade gold was intersected in holes 22GB-012 and 22GB-013 (Press Release - February 6, 2023). A total of 64 rock chip and grab samples were submitted for 50g fire assay and multi-element ICP-MS analysis; 15 of 64 samples returned reportable gold and associated geochemical values (Table 1). These findings support a strong relationship between gold mineralization and the margins of major shear structures identified throughout the Company's 15,095 hectare South Pass land package.

"Extensive arrays of foliation parallel and cross-cutting sulfide-bearing quartz veining occur within the sheared greywacke panels and display the classic brittle-ductile textures that are a key hallmark of orogenic gold systems," said Dr. Dean Peterson, Technical Advisor to Relevant Gold.

Figure 1: 2022 sample locations along the Northern and Southern contacts of the Golden Buffalo Shear Zone as well as the 50m N-S trench with systematic spaced samples. Gold results are displayed in ppb.

Table 1: Rock chip sample highlights for mapping and trenching samples collected during the 2022 exploration season at Golden Buffalo. The table includes gold (1 ppm = 1 g/t) along with select trace element vector geochemistry reported in Parts Per Million (ppm). 15 of 64 samples returned reportable gold and associated geochemical values.

QA/QC

Samples were submitted to the certified ALS Minerals, Inc. laboratory. Samples were prepared at their Twin Falls, Idaho location with fire assays performed at their Reno, NV location and multi-element geochemistry performed at their North Vancouver, Canada location. All samples were fire assayed for gold with the Au-AA24 method using a 50g sample and atomic absorption finish, and also analyzed for multi-element ICP-MS geochemistry using method ME-MS61 with a 4-acid digestion.

ALS employs an internal QA/QC to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Additionally, Relevant Gold's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample batches to further monitor lab accuracy, precision, and equipment calibration. All results and QA/QC have been reviewed by Mr. Brian Lentz, CPG, who is the Chief Exploration Officer and Qualified Person for the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at ir@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward?looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward?looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

