MONTREAL, February 21, 2023 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO), (OTCQB:VIORF) and (FRANKFURT:VL51) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to employees, directors, officers and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 2,710,000 common shares. These stock options have been granted in accordance with Vior's stock option plan, have an exercise price of $0.145 per share, are exercisable for 5 years and vest as to 1/3 of the number on the date of grant, 1/3 on the first anniversary of grant and the final 1/3 on the second anniversary of grant.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

Tel.: 613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Website: www.vior.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vior Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740056/Vior-Announces-Stock-Option-Awards