Indigo Exploration Announces Listing on U.S. OTCQB(R) Venture Securities Market

Vancouver, March 29, 2023 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) ("Indigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common stock has commenced trading in the United States on the OTCQB® Venture Market, under the trading symbol IXIXF. The Company is also working towards DTCC eligibility to further improve investor access and liquidity and will provide an update in the coming weeks.

"Indigo Exploration's expansion into the U.S. securities markets is a milestone that brings our Company substantially added access to institutional and individual investors," said Company President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Cowley. "We are confident that our listing on this active marketplace can significantly enhance liquidity for our shareholders and extend investor awareness of our Company throughout the U.S. and beyond."

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQB® Venture Market, the OTCQX® Best Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

The Company also wishes to announce the engagement of Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company. Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that span both digital and direct mail venues. With its digital services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banner and native ads, the company helps its client to reach a large network of potential investors. The Company has entered a 12-month engagement for $250,000 for the services of Think Ink, which is extendable or cancellable upon thirty-day notice.

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares (147.9 km2; 57.1 miles2) of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada. The Company also owns the Hantoukoura Gold Permit in Burkina Faso which covers 23,800 hectares within the prospective Fada N'Gourma greenstone belt.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley",

President and CEO

For further information, please contact: Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711

Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

