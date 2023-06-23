Excelsior Mining Announces AGM Results

Phoenix, June 23, 2023 - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQB: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General and Special Meeting on June 22, 2023 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes withheld
% Votes withheld
Stephen Twyerould
137,059,321
98.30
2,374,766
1.70
Colin Kinley
136,609,640
97.97
2,824,447
2.03
Fred DuVal
136,892,121
98.18
2,541,966
1.82
Michael Haworth
136,905,321
98.19
2,528,766
1.81
Stephen Axcell
134,084,932
96.16
5,349,155
3.84
Shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at five; (ii) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors; (iii); approving the Company's stock option plan; (iv) approving the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan; and (v) approving Excelsior's Performance Share Unit Plan.
For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE EXCELSIOR BOARD
"Stephen Twyerould" President & CEO
For further information regarding this press release, please contact:
