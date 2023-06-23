Excelsior Mining Announces AGM Results

Phoenix, June 23, 2023 - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQB: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General and Special Meeting on June 22, 2023 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:



Votes for

% Votes for Votes withheld % Votes withheld Stephen Twyerould 137,059,321 98.30 2,374,766 1.70 Colin Kinley 136,609,640 97.97 2,824,447 2.03 Fred DuVal 136,892,121 98.18 2,541,966 1.82 Michael Haworth 136,905,321 98.19 2,528,766 1.81 Stephen Axcell 134,084,932 96.16 5,349,155 3.84

Shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at five; (ii) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors; (iii); approving the Company's stock option plan; (iv) approving the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan; and (v) approving Excelsior's Performance Share Unit Plan.

