SolGold PLC Announces Director Changes

BISHOPSGATE, November 17, 2023 - The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE & TSX:SOLG) advises all shareholders and interested investors of the following changes to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Two SolGold Directors, Mr. Liam Twigger and Mr. James Clare, have notified the Board that they will not seek re-election as Directors of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") to be held in December 2023. Mr. Twigger and Mr Clare have been an invaluable part of SolGold, serving as Chair and Non-Executive Director for three and five years, respectively. Following the AGM, the SolGold Board will undergo a reconstitution, appointing a new Chair and board committee memberships. The Board will begin a search for a new Chair of the Board immediately and will provide an update in due course.

In line with SolGold's commitment to maintaining a solid and adaptive skill and experience base, the Board has resolved to nominate Mr. Adrian (Steve) van Barneveld as a Non-Executive Director of SolGold, his appointment to be voted upon by shareholders at the AGM. Mr. van Barneveld has over 35 years of international experience across the resources and infrastructure sectors. He currently serves as General Manager, Australia West at a leading provider of minerals processing and associated infrastructure solutions to the global resources industry, where he has held senior executive positions throughout significant growth and international expansion with former roles including General Manager, Strategy & Growth, Chief Operating Officer, and Principal Engineer. He holds a Bachelor of Minerals Technology (University of Otago) and is a Non-Executive Director of Jameson Resources Ltd. (ASX: JAL). Mr. van Barneveld does not hold any securities in the Company.

The Notice of Meeting and Circular for the AGM to be held in December 2023 is anticipated to be sent to shareholders on or about 24 November 2023.

Mr. Twigger, Chair, and Mr. Clare, Non-Executive Director of SolGold, jointly stated:

"Our time at SolGold has been marked by significant progress and the consolidation of the Cascabel Project. The company's current trajectory is highly encouraging. Following the AGM, we believe it's the right moment for us to step aside, confident in SolGold's ability to further advance Cascabel and the ongoing strategic review on parallel paths."

Scott Caldwell, SolGold's CEO and President of SolGold Ecuador, commented:

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Liam and James for their significant contributions and steadfast commitment, especially during the critical phase post-Cornerstone merger and throughout our ongoing strategic review and feasibility studies. Their guidance has been instrumental in our journey."

Nick Mather, SolGold Founder and Non-Executive Director, remarked:

"Liam and James have played important roles in shaping the Company's path forward. Their advice and contribution have been greatly valued, and we acknowledge their support and dedication to SolGold's mission."

This announcement was approved for release by Steven Wood - Joint Company Secretary.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information.

