Basin Uranium Significantly Increases the Size of Its Flagship Chord Uranium Project

Vancouver, November 22, 2023 - Basin Uranium Corp. (CSE: NCLR) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 640 acres contiguous to its flagship Chord Uranium Project (the "Property") in South Dakota, which now stands at 3,677 acres of contiguous landholdings located approximately 5.5 miles southwest of enCore Energy Corp.'s (EU-NYSEAM) Dewey-Burdock development project. The recently acquired claims adjoin the October Jinx mineralized zone to the south (see March 1, 2023 news release), where historical drilling and resource modelling terminated at the property boundary, and is highly prospective for extending uranium mineralization to the south. The additional 640 acres are located on Fall River County Section 36-7S-2E (Figure 1) and were acquired via way of Mineral Rights Lease Auction with notice published on September 28, October 5, and October 12 in the Fall River County Herald Star.

"The acquisition of the additional 640 acres marks a significant advancement for the project, as it represents the logical southern extension of the most significant historical resource on the project, the October Jinx deposit, as previous exploration was constrained solely by the property boundary," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "With this parcel of land now secured, we are focused on expediting permitting for a drill project over the entire 3,6777 acre project to both confirm and expand the known mineralized bodies."





Figure 1 - Chord Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/188305_cb278ffcf4ed3979_001full.jpg

Basin Uranium has entered into a public relations services agreement dated November 20, 2023 (the "Services Agreement") with Think Ink Marketing (the "Service Provider"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, the Service Provider (i) will provide Basin Uranium with public relations services to increase public awareness of Basin Uranium and its products, services and securities, and (ii) conduct activities including, but not limited to, advertising on platforms such as Google and Taboola, video content distribution on platforms such as YouTube, social media coverage on platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, and Meta, and email distribution to subscribers of various newsletters (collectively, the "Marketing Services").

The Service Provider will begin providing the Marketing Services on or around November 27, 2023 and will provide such services until February 27, 2024. However, Basin Uranium may elect, in its sole discretion, to continue to engage the Service Provider to provide the Marketing Services until May 27, 2024. As compensation for the Marketing Services, Basin Uranium will provide the Service Provider with a budget of USD$125,000, which will be paid by Basin Uranium on November 20, 2023. The following people will be involved in conducting the Marketing Services: (i) Claire Stevens, Marketing Director with an address located at 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, 92704 who can be contacted at claire@thinkinkmarketing.com and 310-760-2616. The Service Provider and the aforementioned people are arm's length from Basin Uranium.

Qualified Person:

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has two advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord project in South Dakota and the Wray Mesa project in the southeast, both of which have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. The company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please contact Mr. Mike Blady or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Blady

Chief Executive Officer

info@basinuranium.ca

604-722-9842

