Alaska Energy Metals Investor Relations Agreement

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2023 - Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) ("AEMC" or "the Company") reports that further to its news release of November 6, 2023, that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved its engagement of Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard") to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services for a 90-day term in consideration for a cash payment of USD$150,000 and its engagement of Commodity Partners Inc. ("Commodity Partners") to provide certain financial advisory services for an initial period of 12 months for a fee of CAD$9,000 per month.



Certain affiliates and parties related to Gold Standard currently own 1,000,000 shares of the Company and in connection with the Company's previously announced proposed acquisition of 1413336 B.C. Ltd., certain affiliates of Gold Standard will acquire an additional 4,081,082 shares and 540,541 share purchase warrants in the Company (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for a period of 2 years of the date of issuance to acquire one additional common share for $0.80. 1,081,082 shares shall be subject to a 60-day escrow period and the remaining 3,000,000 shares owned by Gold Standard affiliates shall be subject to 3-year escrow release schedule with 10% of the escrowed securities being releasable on closing of the 1413336 B.C. Ltd. acquisition, and 15% of the escrowed securities being releasable every six (6) months thereafter, on each of the 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 and 36 month anniversaries of closing.

Additionally, Commodity Partners who currently own 407,110 shares and 300,000 stock options of the Company, shall acquire an additional 290,000 shares and 145,000 Warrants in connection with the acquisition of 1413336 B.C Ltd. On closing of the acquisition of 1413336 B.C. Ltd., certain affiliates to Commodity Partners shall also acquire an additional 7,372,974 shares and 686,486 share purchase warrants in the Company. 1,662,973 shares shall be subject to a 60-day escrow period and the remaining 6,000,001 shares owned by Commodity Partners and its affiliates shall be subject to 3-year escrow release schedule with 10% of the escrowed securities being releasable on closing of the 1413336 B.C. Ltd. acquisition, and 15% of the escrowed securities being releasable every six (6) months thereafter, on each of the 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 and 36 month anniversaries of closing.

For more information about the Company's proposed acquisition of 1413336 B.C. Ltd. and its engagement of Gold Standard, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 21st, and November 6th, 2023.

For additional information, visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corp. is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, palladium and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals.

