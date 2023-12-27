Final Stage of the Environmental Consultation Process for the El Domo - Curipamba Project has been Completed - Clearing the Way for Issuance of the Environmental License

98% of People from the Direct Areas of Influence of the Project Voted in Support

of the Issuance of the Environmental Licence

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2023 - Adventus Mining Corp. ("Adventus") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) and Salazar Resources Ltd. ("Salazar") (TSX-V: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (collectively the "Participants") are pleased to announce that the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Ecological Transition of Ecuador ("MAATE") has completed the final consultation phase of the environmental consultation process for the El Domo - Curipamba project in central Ecuador (the "Project"), on December 15, 2023.

The final consultation phase was carried out by MAATE in accordance with instructions and guidelines given by the Constitutional Court in ruling 51-23-IN/23 published on November 17, 2023. Six consultation assemblies, open to the public, were held in the canton of Las Naves in both the direct and indirect areas of influence of the Project. As part of the process, MAATE presented changes and inclusions to the Project Environmental Management Plan and Environmental Impact Assessment based on community observations and feedback collected during the 14-day information phase carried out by MAATE in July 2023. Following the presentation of the updated environmental management plan, the community participants deliberated and then voted with 98% of people from the direct areas of influence of the Project voting in favour of issuing the environmental license for the Project.

This positive outcome is a testament to the many years that the Participants have worked closely and transparently with local stakeholders to maintain and build the Project's social license to operate. This result now clears the way for the expected issuance of the environmental license for the Project. The Participants are pleased to continue the advancement of the Project in line with recent guidance.

About Adventus

Adventus Mining Corporation is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is majority owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as the funding participant. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and significant Ecuadorian shareholders. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

About Salazar

Salazar Resources Ltd. is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration, and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines. Salazar Resources has a wholly owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. The Company actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development. The Company already has carried interests in three projects. At its maiden discovery, Curipamba, Salazar Resources has a 25% stake fully carried through to production. At two copper-gold porphyry projects, Pijili and Santiago, the Company has a 20% stake fully carried through to a construction decision.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as "defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the Participants expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the discussions regarding strategies for the development of the Project; the adoption of a strategy and the timing thereof; the obtaining of key approvals, permits and environmental licensing approval for the Project and the timing thereof; the start of construction at the Project and the timing thereof;? and the timing and resolution of the Court?. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, risks related to the exploration, development, production, recoveries and other anticipated or possible future developments at the Project, including, without limitation, that exploration, development and production activities will not occur or be as anticipated and that environmental licensing will not be approved; failure to obtain the environmental licensing approval for the Project along with other key permits and approvals and to start construction; the Court will not have a favorable ruling or in the expected time period; and general economic, business and political conditions?.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors, among other things, include: business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of copper or certain other commodities; change in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

The Participants undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on the information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

