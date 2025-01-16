Minera Alamos Announces Auramet Loan Extension

Improving Permitting Landscape Expected in 2025

Toronto, January 15, 2025 - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to report it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to settle the amount of US$400,000 due to Auramet International, Inc. and Auramet Capital Partners, L.P. (collectively "Auramet") to extend the date by which certain conditions of the original loan agreement dated October 27, 2023 (as amended, the "Loan Agreement") need to be satisfied from November 29th, 2024 to May 29th, 2025.

"In light of a shift in sentiment in the permitting environment in Mexico in recent months with a number of other companies providing timelines for receipt of their permits or permit amendments in H1 of 2025, the Company believes it appropriate at this time to execute the extension to allow financing flexibility as we work toward the completion of its permit process for the planned Cerro de Oro gold mine and welcome Auramet as shareholders of the Company," stated Doug Ramshaw, President of Minera.

For full consideration of the US$400,000 extension fee payment, the TSXV has conditionally accepted the Company's proposal to issue 1,901,648 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.2949 per share.

About Minera Alamos Inc.

Minera Alamos is a gold production and development Company. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach mine in Sonora that is currently going through the start-up of operations at the new Nicho Main deposit. The 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and the proposed mining project is currently being guided through the permitting process by the Company's permitting consultants. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has a positive, robust preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed, and the main Federal permits are in place. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought three open pit heap leach gold mines into successful production in Mexico over the last 14 years.

The Company's strategy is to develop very low capex assets while expanding the projects' resources and continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2024 it purchased 7.4 million ounces of gold, 118 million ounces of silver and 4 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal the past two years for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 130,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com.

