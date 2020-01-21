OTC Markets Group Announces the 2020 OTCQX Best 50

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the 2020 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of the top-performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2020 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2019 calendar year.

"We congratulate the 2020 OTCQX Best 50 companies on achieving this recognition," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP, Corporate Services. "This year's roster of industry leaders demonstrates the breadth, depth and diversity of companies represented on OTCQX. We continue to be the market of choice for established U.S. community banks, smaller growth and developing companies and leading foreign exchange-listed global brands looking to build their profile with U.S. investors."

2020 OTCQX Best 50 Results

2020 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded an aggregate $13.7 billion in dollar volume in 2019. The companies delivered to investors an average total return of 91%.

This year's top performing company, New Pacific Metals Corp., is a Canadian exploration and development company. New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCQX: NUPMF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and thus garners the ranking of the top performing international company. They are among 22 Canadian companies rounding out the list of the OTCQX Best 50.

Among this year's OTCQX Best 50 were 20 companies that paid a dividend in 2019 and 14 companies included in the OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL).

This year, ten regional and community banks were included in the OTCQX Best 50 list:

BNCCORP, INC. (OTCQX: BNCC)

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB)

Century Next Financial Corp (OTCQX: CTUY)

Community Bancorp of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CBKM)

Denmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: DMKBA)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB)

Isabella Bank Corp. (OTCQX: ISBA)

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN)

Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB)

Six companies from last year's ranking remained on the OTCQX Best 50 list in 2020:

Anglo American plc (OTCQX: NGLOY; AAUKF)

Experian plc (OTCQX: EXPGY; EXPGF)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB)

JBS S.A. (OTCQX: JBSAY)

K92 Mining Inc (OTCQX: KNTNF)

Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX: TGCDF)

The 2020 OTCQX Best 50 represents the expansive global reach of our OTCQX Market with 34 Foreign Exchange-Listed Companies cross-trading on 11 Foreign Exchanges representing 10 countries:

Foreign Exchange Country ASX - Australian Securities Exchange Australia BM&F Bovespa Brazil Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Mexico Euronext Amsterdam Netherlands Irish Stock Exchange Ireland JSE South Africa LSE - London Stock Exchange UK Moscow Exchange Russia Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange Helsinki Finland Toronto Stock Exchange Canada TSX Venture Exchange Canada

The 2020 OTCQX Best 50 Companies are:

Rank Company Symbol 1 New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCQX: NUPMF) 2 Lion One Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: LOMLF) 3 K92 Mining Inc. (OTCQX: KNTNF) 4 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: IMPUY) 5 Continental Gold Inc (OTCQX: CGOOF) 6 Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCQX: TPRFF) 7 Alkane Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ALKEF) 8 PJSC Rostelecom (OTCQX: ROSYY) 9 Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) 10 Century Next Financial Corp (OTCQX: CTUY) 11 Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MIMZF) 12 Balmoral Resources Ltd (OTCQX: BALMF) 13 Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO) 14 Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd. (OTCQX: FLYLF) 15 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (OTCQX: FSUGY; FSUMF) 16 Marathon Gold Corp (OTCQX: MGDPF) 17 ASM International N.V. (OTCQX: ASMIY) 18 H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCQX: HEOFF) 19 Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCQX: LMCNF) 20 JBS S.A. (OTCQX: JBSAY) 21 Denmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: DMKBA) 22 Integra Resources Corp. (OTCQX: IRRZF) 23 Community Bancorp of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM) 24 Skeena Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: SKREF) 25 Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: ONVC) 26 Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCQX: OLNCF) 27 Tix Corporation (OTCQX: TIXC) 28 Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCQX: ETCG) 29 Chesapeake Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CHPGF) 30 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX: WPTIF) 31 Royal DSM NV (OTCQX: RDSMY) 32 Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX: TGCDF) 33 Minco Silver Corp. (OTCQX: MISVF) 34 Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: CLHRF) 35 GoldMining Inc. (OTCQX: GLDLF) 36 Metso Corporation (OTCQX: MXCYY) 37 Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF) 38 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) 39 BNCCORP, INC. (OTCQX: BNCC) 40 C&C Group Plc (OTCQX: CCGGY) 41 Isabella Bank Corp. (OTCQX: ISBA) 42 Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB) 43 Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CBKM) 44 Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V. (OTCQX: GBOOY; GBOOF) 45 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCQX: IVPAF) 46 Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB) 47 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) 48 Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN) 49 Anglo American Plc (OTCQX: NGLOY; AAUKF) 50 Experian plc (OTCQX: EXPGY; EXPGF)

OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to the 443 companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2019 to determine which companies would qualify for the 2020 OTCQX Best 50:

traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2018

closing share price of $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2019

closing share price on December 31, 2019, greater than on December 31, 2018

traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2019

not a "penny stock" on December 31, 2019, as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of December 31, 2019

OTC Markets Group Inc. stock trades on the OTCQX Best Market, however the company removed itself from the ranking. OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

